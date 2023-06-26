Peoples Insurance declares 10.50% cash dividend

Shareholders of Peoples Insurance Company Limited have approved a 10.50% cash dividend for the year 2022, and appointed statutory auditors and compliance professionals for the year 2023.

The approval came in the audited financial statements for the year 2022 which was revealed at the 38th annual general meeting (AGM) of the organisation conducted over a digital platform on Wednesday (21 June).

Shareholders registered on the record date could join, e-vote or oppose the agenda following the

instructions previously issued by the company.

At the meeting, the shareholders expressed their satisfaction with efficient management in running the affairs of the company.

Chairman of Peoples Insurance Jafar Ahmed Patwari presided over the meeting where directors, including the chairmen of all assistive committees of the board of directors, representatives of statutory auditors, scrutinizers, observers from DSE/CSE and 235 shareholders joined the AGM digitally.