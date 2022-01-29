Peoples Insurance holds annual conference

Peoples Insurance Company Limited (PICL) has held its annual conference virtually.

Jafar Ahmed Patwari, chairman of PICL, presided over the conference, said a press release.

The conference directed all PICL officials to work in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh.

Engr M Abu Taher, Shahjada Mahmud Chowdhury, and Md Abul Basar, former chairmans of PICL, were present the event as special guest.

Peoples Insurance Directors Mohamed Ali Hossain, Amir Humayun Mahmud Chowdhury, Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, AKM Aminul Mannan, and Sobhit Bikash Barua were also there.