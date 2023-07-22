Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resorts hosts Dhaka Regency Night

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resorts hosts Dhaka Regency Night

Press Release
22 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort successfully hosted a magnificent corporate night event. The event held on 20 July 2023, brought together esteemed professionals, industry leaders, and distinguished guests for an evening of fun, food and friendship, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the program started at 7:30 pm in the newly decorated Celebration Hall in the presence of 400+ distinguished Guests from corporate figures, social and business entrepreneurs, officials from the sector of airlines and financial institutions.

The highlight of the evening was the spectacular gala dinner, held in the newly upgraded luxurious ballroom "Celebration Hall" of Dhaka Regency. The lively atmosphere was further enhanced by captivating live musical performances by prominent singer ensuring an unforgettable evening of entertainment and celebration.

"We are thrilled to unveiling the new look of Dhaka Regency and surprise its guests & Fans beyond their expectations..This event served as a platform for professionals to be connected and collaborated. We are proud to have facilitated meaningful interactions and provided an opportunity for the business community to come together"…. said Shahid Hamid FIH, Executive Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort in his welcome speech.

A raffle draw with exciting and exclusives gift hampers was another attraction of the corporate night. The programme was wrapped up with the taste of Dhaka Regency's mouthwatering buffet dinner and a hope to continue this celebration with more attractions in coming years.

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort

