HC seeks judge's explanation over granting bail in embezzlement case

Court

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 10:11 pm

The High Court (HC) asked Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Satyabrata Sikder to explain within two weeks why he granted bail to two accused in a case filed over embezzlement of more than Tk18 crore. 

Cancelling their bail, the court also asked the two accused – Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Limited Managing Director Kabir Reza and Director Fahim Arif Motahar -- to surrender before the trial court within next two weeks.

After hearing a stay petition on bail order of the two accused, an HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque passed the order on Sunday.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told media that Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Limited received a handsome amount from some Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK for building the hotel.

They invested the money after being assured to become shareholders of the hotel but were cheated by the cons of the hotel.

After being cheated, the victims filed a case on allegation of embezzling Tk180,097,000.

On 18 March this year, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Satyabrata Sikder granted bail to the two accused. Later, the plaintiffs moved to the court challenging the bail order. 

After rejection of the plea by the trial court, the plaintiffs filed a petition with the HC, seeking cancellation of the bail order.

The HC then stayed the bail order and asked the accused to surrender before the trial court and asked the judge of the trial court to place a written explanation within two weeks. 

Advocate Murad Reza moved for the petitioners at the court.  

