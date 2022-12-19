Dhaka Regency holds Bijoy Kid’s Art Competition 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort organised a children's art competition on Sunday (18 December) in its efforts to extend the celebration of Victory Day.

The main purpose of this event was to instil patriotism in children and encourage them to develop their latent talents, reads a press release.

This time Dhaka Regency held the competition on the 14th floor of its Celebration Hall.

Over 200 contestants, aged 5-12, divided into two groups, participated in the competition.

The children, regardless of their age, demonstrated exceptional artistic skills and expressions with astonishing levels of awareness in regard to how they relate to our proud victory with the art subject of "WHAT BIJOY DIBOSH MEANS TO ME."

The competition started at 10am. The time limit was one hour to complete their drawing. The prize-giving ceremony started at 12:30pm.

Executive Director Shahid Hamid FIH, Head of Sales and Marketing Mahmud Hassan and PR Communication Executive Era of Dhaka Regency.

Bangladeshi sculptor Shamim Shikder were present at the prize-giving ceremony.

At the event, Coca-Cola Ltd was the beverage partner, Bombay Sweets Ltd was the snacks partner, Igloo Ice Cream was the ice cream partner, and Faber Castell and Room to Read was the gift partner.

