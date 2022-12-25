Dhaka Regency Hotel celebrates Christmas and New Year

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is gearing up for Christmas and New Year's Eve with a variety of offers for its exclusive guests and privileged members.

The highlight of the season is of course the annual Christmas Kids' Party that takes place every Christmas Day (25 December) between 10am-1pm, said a press release.

This year, there will be performances by champion artists from Channel I shera Kantha and Magic Show by Magician. With special appearances from Santa Claus to hand over gifts, visits from Mickey Mouse and Friends to make the party more exciting, and a host of fun activities such as mini-train rides, ball and bouncing houses, and various other games, the event is expected to be as exciting as always.

And of course, this all will take place in the exclusive rooftop garden restaurant Grill on the Skyline, with a special snacks corner to replenish the young guests' energy from having all that fun.

The hotel's all-day dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant will be offering an elaborate buffet menu showcasing holiday favourite cuisines from around the world with its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners at Tk4,444 net per person available between 6:30pm-10:30pm on Sunday.

December celebrations will continue till New Year's Eve with 31st celebration in style at Dhaka Regency with special and exclusive offers and room packages.

At the Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort, the hotel promises this to be a night to remember with live countdown, non-stop music, Tron Dance, Pairo Dance & LED Butterfly performance by Max Dance group and many more.