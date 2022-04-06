Dhaka Bank signs agreement with Canadian University of Bangladesh

Dhaka Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Canadian University of Bangladesh on Monday (4 April).

The signing ceremony between the two organisations took place at Dhaka Bank head office in Gulshan, read a press release.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Shahnul Hasan Khan, executive chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh, Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director of Dhaka Bank and Prof HM Jahirul Haque, senior adviser of Board of Trustees at CUB were present at the signing ceremony.

The agreement was signed by Mustafa Husain, SEVP & manager, Gulshan Branch of Dhaka Bank Limited and Prof HM Jahirul Haque, senior adviser of Board of Trustees, Canadian University of Bangladesh on behalf of their respective organisations.

AMM Moyeen Uddin, deputy managing director; Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and CEMO and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank Limited and Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy director, finance and accounts of the University along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.

Under this agreement, students of CUB can pay their tuition fees against their student ID through all branches of Dhaka Bank across the country. Students will be receiving system generated payment confirmation slip with necessary details as a confirmation of the payment.