Mirza Abbas to gift 1.30cr Dhaka Bank shares to his son

Stocks

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 02:40 pm

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, also a founder of Dhaka Bank, declared to transfer 1.30 crore shares of the bank to his son as a gift.

The share transfer procedure will be executed outside the trading platform of the stock exchange within the next 30 days, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

His son Mirza Yasser Abbas currently holds the directorship of the bank.

According to the bank's annual report for 2022, Mirza Yasser owns 3.49 crore or 3.68% shares of the bank.

 

Dhaka Bank Limited / shares / DSE

