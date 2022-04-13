Dhaka Bank inks deals with Coppertech Industries for cash management and payroll banking services

Dhaka Bank Ltd has signed two agreements on 28 March with Coppertech Industries Ltd at Dhaka Bank's Gulshan head office.

Under the agreements, Dhaka Bank will provide cash management services and payroll banking services to Coppertech Industries.

Mustafa Husain, SEVP and manager of Dhaka Bank's Gulshan branch and Abbasi Adam Ali, managing director, Coppertech Industries Ltd signed the agreements, reads a press release.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited and Abbasi Adam Ali of Coppertech exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

From Dhaka Bank, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Abu Jafar, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO Md Mostaque Ahmed, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division Akhlaqur Rahman; Chef Financial Officer of Coppertech Industries Mohammed Monir Hossain, and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.