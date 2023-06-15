AUST holds Seminar on flagship programmes in Bangladesh's private sector

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) organised a seminar titled "Hacks to MTO Programs; Flagship Window in Private Sector" on 13 June (Tuesday).

Md Shamim Mahfuz Snigdho, relationship manager, Corporate Banking, Dhaka Bank Ltd, presented the seminar at the AUST VC Seminar Room. He belongs to the 17th Batch MTO of Dhaka Bank.

Professor Prof Dr Muhammad Fazle Elahi, vice-chancellor of AUST inaugurated the seminar with a speech.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Followingly, Shamim Mahfuz conducted the seminar by focusing on the importance and opportunities of flagship programmes in the private sector of Bangladesh. He described the entire recruitment process of Private Banks, NBFIs, MNCs, telco Industry and Local conglomerates. He shared hacks for different stages of job placements[Written Exams, Assessments, Viva etc.] with the participants.

Prof Dr Omar Farrok, president of AUST IDC; Abdus Shakur Siam, vice president of AUST IDC and Nure Arfi, general secretary of AUST IDC were present in this interactive session arranged by AUST IDC.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The program concluded by handing over a token of gratitude to Shamim Mahfuz Snigdho.

