Dhaka Bank's profit decline in Jan-Mar

Dhaka Bank Limited has reported a 13.69% fall in earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter of 2023.

According to its unaudited data published on Sunday, the earnings per share (EPS) from January to March of 2023 stood at Tk0.63. The company's EPS was Tk0.73. at the same time in the previous year (2022),

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) has increased to Tk8.21, which was negative at Tk4.36 from January to March 2022.

Explaining the reasons behind the deviation in EPS and NOCFPS, Dhaka Bank said its EPS declined due to a drop in operating profit while the NOCFPS increased due to sale of trading securities, decrease in loans and advances to customers and increase in deposits from other banks.

The price of each share of the banks was Tk13.20 on Sunday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).