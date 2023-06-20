Dhaka Bank holds 28th Annual General Meeting

20 June, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 11:45 pm

Dhaka Bank holds 28th Annual General Meeting

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 28th Annual General Meeting of Dhaka Bank Ltd was virtually held on 18 June according to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's directives at Head Office of Dhaka Bank Limited.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Among others, Vice-Chairman Amanullah Sarker, Founder Vice-Chairman ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan; Directors Reshadur Rahman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammed Hanif, Amir Ullah, Tahidul Hossain Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Amanullah Sarker, Jashim Uddin, Rokshana Zaman, Manoara Khandaker, Rakhi Das Gupta; and Independent Directors Ahbab Ahmed, Feroz Ahmed, Dr Mohammad Ali Taslim and Managing Director & CEO Emranul Huq were also present.

Apart from them, Company Secretary of the bank Md Shahjahan Miah and a good number of shareholders also participated in the 28th AGM through digital platform.

Shareholders approved 6% cash dividend and 6% stock dividend in the AGM for the year 2022.

Besides, the shareholders passed their valuable opinion/comments on the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31 December, 2022 and regarding the activities of the bank.

