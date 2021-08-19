Dhaka Bank and CGS signs agreement for Dhaka Bank payroll banking services

Dhaka Bank Limited and the Centre for Governance Studies (CSG) has signed an agreement to receive Dhaka Bank Payroll Banking Services.

According to a press release, the signing ceremony between the organizations took place at the Centre for Governance Studies (CSG) Office, New Eskaton, Dhaka on Wednesday, August 12, 2021.

Under this agreement, Employees of CSG are entitled to Dhaka Bank's products & services on preferential terms. This will allow them to use financial products Dhaka Bank such as interest-bearing accounts, loans (secured/unsecured) to credit cards (local/International), etc.

The agreement was signed by Md Mamunur Rashid, Senior Vice President and Manager, Eskaton Branch, Dhaka Bank Limited and Zillur Rahman, executive director of CSG on behalf of the respective organizations.

Mohammad Saifur Rahman, Assistant Vice President of retail business division and Subir Das, program director of CGS with other senior officials of both the organizations were present.