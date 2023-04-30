Dhaka Bank's EPS decline by 22% in 2022

Dhaka Bank's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 22% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to the bank's price sensitive statement, last year its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.76, which was Tk2.25 a year ago.

The bank also recommended 6% cash and 6% stock dividends to its shareholders for the last year. It paid a 12% cash dividend in 2021.

To approve the dividends and audited financial statements, the bank will conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) on 18 June. It also set the record date on 22 May for the AGM.

The last share trading price of the company on the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk13.40 on Sunday.