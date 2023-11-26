DESCO inaugurates electric vehicle charging point in Dhaka

In view of the global climate situation, Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) inaugurated an electric vehicle charging station at the Matikata Sumatra Filling Station in Dhaka on 25 November.

The charging station was inaugurated by Senior Secretary of the Power Division Md Habibur Rahman.

During his speech as the chief guest he said, "EV charging station will play an important role in implementing the commitment of the prime minister to build a smart Bangladesh. Besides, air pollution should be reduced to make Dhaka city livable. Electric vehicles will play a leading role in this. We have launched three charging stations so far as pilot projects, three more have been planned. But I will tell the filling station owners to come forward. Everyone needs to work together to increase the use of electric vehicles. There is no alternative to building a pollution-free city."

Md Nizam Uddin, who presided over the event, said, "The cost of electric vehicles is much lower than conventional vehicles. Everyone sbould come forward to make the prime minister's promise of building a smart Bangladesh."

In the welcome speech, Md Kawsar Amir Ali said, "Considering the global climate, the use of electric vehicles is increasing and becoming popular all over the world. We also need to reduce carbon emissions. Therefore, everyone should come forward to increase the use of electric vehicles. Plans should be made to convert the number of unregistered easy bikes running in the country into electric vehicles. This will prevent wastage as well as bring discipline. Systematic construction will save people from accidents. Entrepreneurs should come forward in this regard too."

Munira Sultana, chairman of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority was present as special guest on the occasion.