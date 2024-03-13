EV myths debunked: The most common misconceptions

The automotive industry has always been a major player in the global economy and the world of Research and Development (R&D). With the continuous advancement in technology, the industry has been undergoing significant transformation as electric vehicles (EVs) gain ground in the market. While the concept of "sustainable transportation" emerged many years ago, EVs have recently become the talk of the town as a means of finding answers to problems like oil dependency and toxic emissions. Due to its mass benefits, the immediate need to tackle climate change and achieve energy stability, governments and automakers worldwide are promoting EVs as a key technology to curb oil use and fight climate change.

Bangladesh is only preparing the foundation for gradually adopting electric vehicles (EVs) and the sales are yet to gain pace. But one thing is for sure - EVs will one day dominate the local market as the demand for cars run on alternative fuel is increasing as well as the global awareness about their environmental and economic benefits. Around 20 EVs of global automotive brands such as Tesla and Porsche have been registered with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) since September 2022, when EV registration was first introduced. Of late, global NEV giant BYD has also launched its flagship sedan in the country opening up new windows of EV adoption in Bangladesh.

EVs are definitely the future, however, common myths surrounding them are proving hard to shake off. As the adoption of EVs in the country is still in the premature stage, people are not well acquainted with the technology and harbor numerous misunderstandings. So, let us debunk some of the myths about EVs and shed light on how they can be a great alternative.

EVs are very expensive

If you look at the total cost of ownership, EVs can cost considerably less than ICE vehicles. Although pure electric cars may have higher upfront purchase costs than their petrol or diesel counterparts, one could easily save significantly on tax and fuel if they choose EVs. Besides, maintenance costs are usually less because there are fewer moving parts, meaning the chances of anything going wrong are less.

Takes longer to charge

Not true. One rarely needs to charge an electronic car from empty. The majority of the time, you are just topping up. Rapid chargers add as much as 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes. This is because some chargers are more powerful than others. 7kW chargers most commonly found in homes are best for overnight charging. 22kW charger, usually available in supermarkets and shopping malls, is great for a top-up. And for journey, 50kW/100kW/150kW are the ideal options.

EVs are worse for climate than ICE vehicles

EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions - they do not release any carbon dioxide that is harmful directly to the atmosphere. This has a profound positive impact on the climate by reducing carbon footprint significantly. In fact, EVs have been designed to be the eco-friendly alternative to vehicles that are run on fossil fuels.

You can't drive them in long distances

Again, incorrect. Today's EVs handle long-distance just as well as the ICE vehicles. A large number of EVs available today can do more than 200 miles on a charge with many capable of over 300 miles. And as battery and charging technology evolves, things are only going to get better.

EV batteries are not reliable

The battery packs of EVs are quite resilient. The lithium-ion type batteries used in most modern EVs are capable of lasting at least a decade before needing replacement. In some cases, they may last longer than the vehicles themselves!

They run out of power when stuck in traffic

EVs have an advantage: when they are not moving, no electricity is consumed for drive purposes. When stuck in traffic, a vehicle with an ICE will consume fuel but, EVs will not.

The EV market is witnessing a significant increase in competition as more and more manufacturers enter the sustainable transportation arena. The latest Canalys research forecasts the global EV market will grow by 27.1% in 2024, hitting 17.5 million units. With governments across the planet prioritizing sustainable economic development and expanding vehicle consumption, the future of electric vehicles is here.

Author Naqeebul Islam Khan is the lead of Offline Marketing & Category Development, CG RUNNER BD LTD