Forex volatility, fall in profit margin results in Tk195cr loss for Desco in first half of FY23-24

Foreign exchange volatility and a sharp fall in profit margin resulted in the state-owned Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Limited incurring a loss of Tk195 crore in the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24, it said in a press today today (27 January).

According to the company, the bulk tariff – the price Desco buys electricity for – increased by 28.08%.

The retail tariff – at which Desco sells – rose by only 15.76%.

The disparity in the buying and selling price led to compounding the loss.

During the first half of this fiscal year, Desco's revenue grew over 25% to Tk3,335 crore, compared to the previous year at the same time.

In the October-December quarter, however, it incurred a loss of Tk43 crore, which was Tk3 crore in the same quarter, a year ago.

In the last fiscal year, Desco incurred a loss of Tk541 crore.