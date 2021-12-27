Deadline for `tap’ bonus offer revised down to 31 December

Deadline for `tap' bonus offer revised down to 31 December

Trust Axiata Pay, a mobile financial payment service with the brand name of 'tap', has revised down the deadline for its bonus offer to 31 December from 31 March next year. 

Earlier, on 16 December, 'tap' started the campaign offering Tk50 for new customers to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary of independence, according to a press release.

Till the availability of the offer, new customers can get Tk50 with Tk25 upon registration and Tk25 money back on mobile recharge.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chairman at Trust Axiata Digital Limited, launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on 28 July.

`tap' brought the service with an aim to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. 

The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce.

tap is a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

