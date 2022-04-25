Trust Axiata Pay launches zakat campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

Trust Axiata Pay launches zakat campaign

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 04:16 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay (tap) has come up with an easy way to pay Zakat ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Fitr for any madrasa and orphanage of the country.

tap recently inaugurated the zakat collection campaign at Madrasa-Tun-Noor and orphanage at the capital's Merul Badda to get rid of the immense hassle of physical zakat payment.

Customers can now pay Zakat directly from their 'tap' accounts to a specific Madrasa, reads a media release.

Regarding the Zakat Campaign, CEO of Trust Axiata Pay Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We endeavour to ease the lifestyle of people from all walks of life. We have initiated this zakat campaign to make the zakat donation easier for people living in any corner of the country and so that the affluent people can pay their zakat with just one click. Similarly, to aid the madrasas situated in any part of the country. We are grateful to Bangladesh Bank for providing us the opportunity to do such work.

Customers can see the list of madrasas by clicking Zakat tab from their 'tap' accounts.

From the enlisted madrasas, users have to select the particular madrasa they want to donate their zakat to, mention the zakat amount and send it.

The madrasa account will instantly receive the money donated by the users.

Any madrasa of the country can be enlisted.

To be added the list of `tap' anyone can communicate with tap's call centre by dialling in 16733 number to communicate and can be added the list of any madrasa and orphanage of Bangladesh.

Already 100 madrasas are included in the list. 

Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) / Zakat / MFS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

3h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

6h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

3h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

7h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2