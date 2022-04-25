Trust Axiata Pay launches zakat campaign

Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay (tap) has come up with an easy way to pay Zakat ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Fitr for any madrasa and orphanage of the country.

tap recently inaugurated the zakat collection campaign at Madrasa-Tun-Noor and orphanage at the capital's Merul Badda to get rid of the immense hassle of physical zakat payment.

Customers can now pay Zakat directly from their 'tap' accounts to a specific Madrasa, reads a media release.

Regarding the Zakat Campaign, CEO of Trust Axiata Pay Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We endeavour to ease the lifestyle of people from all walks of life. We have initiated this zakat campaign to make the zakat donation easier for people living in any corner of the country and so that the affluent people can pay their zakat with just one click. Similarly, to aid the madrasas situated in any part of the country. We are grateful to Bangladesh Bank for providing us the opportunity to do such work.

Customers can see the list of madrasas by clicking Zakat tab from their 'tap' accounts.

From the enlisted madrasas, users have to select the particular madrasa they want to donate their zakat to, mention the zakat amount and send it.

The madrasa account will instantly receive the money donated by the users.

Any madrasa of the country can be enlisted.

To be added the list of `tap' anyone can communicate with tap's call centre by dialling in 16733 number to communicate and can be added the list of any madrasa and orphanage of Bangladesh.

Already 100 madrasas are included in the list.