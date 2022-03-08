Tap wins Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 

Tap wins Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 

Trust Axiata Pay (tap) won the Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 in the Best Innovation for Community Engagement category for bringing rickshaw pullers under digital payment system.

Innovation Conclave in Bangladesh hosted the fourth edition of the Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 at La Meredian Hotel in the capital on Sunday, according to a press release.
 
Thirty-eight innovations of the country were recognised this year with the announcement of 18 winners and 20 honorable mentions.

The Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman was present on the occasion as the chief guest with Turkey Ambassador to Dhaka HE Mustafa Osman Turan in attendance. 

Besides, State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atkiul Islam were also present on the occasion. 

Brigadier General Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, managing director of Army Welfare Trust and director of tap, and Humaira Azam, managing director and Chief Executive Officer of Trust Bank Limited, received the award from the chief guest. 

Trust Axiata Pay (TAP)

