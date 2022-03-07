Trust Axiata Pay wins Bangladesh Innovation Award

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:38 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Trust Axiata Pay (tap), a company of Army Welfare Trust, has recently been honoured with Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 under the Best Innovation-Community Engagement category.

Brigadier General Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, managing director of Army Welfare Trust and also director of Trust Axiata Pay, Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank and also director of Trust Axiata Pay, received the award at Le Meridien, Dhaka on Sunday. 

In total, the 4th Bangladesh Innovation Award recognised 38 Innovations in the country with 18 winners and 20 honourable mentions, reads an ISPR press release.

Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister graced the occasion as the chief guest while Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division, and Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, were special guests.

Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh, was the guest of honour.

Trust Axiata Pay or tap was declared winner under the community engagement category for its innovation"Digital financial inclusion of rickshaw pullers". 

Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) / Bangladesh Innovation Awards

