tap brings payment facilities at Cantonment CSD

Corporates

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Trust Aziata Pay or tap, a subsidiary of Trust Bank Limited managed by Bangladesh Army, signed a merchant partnership agreement with CSD on 24 July at the head office of CSD in Dhaka Cantonment.

Under this agreement, customers shopping from CSD cantonment can make payment using tap. They can enjoy various services from 25 exclusive shop, 27 super shop, 16 CSD Tess with delivery, captain's world, pharmacy etc under the CSD, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Trust Aziata Pay or tap will work to make shopping easier in the country's cantonments. Customers of Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of all cantonments will get special benefits in shopping through tap from now on.

Customers can pay through payment system with QR code in Cantonment CSDs. To further encourage customers to digital payments, tap will offer various offers that customers can enjoy during gradual purchases.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap, Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "Since the launch of tap, we have been working to make people get used to digital payment. We have taken various new initiatives. We have also launched facilities to provide rickshaw fare and zakat with the help of tap. We expect that customers will get more benefitted from the merchant system at CSD."

