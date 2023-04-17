DBCCI signs MoU with BEZA

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) today (17 April) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) at BEZA Conference Centre in the city.

Executive Chairman of BEZA, Shaikh Yusuf Harun was present as the chief guest of the MoU signing ceremony, said a press release.

The ceremony was conducted by Binita Rani, manager (deputy secretary), Investment Promotion and Monitoring-3, BEZA.

Md Moniruzzaman, joint secretary, general manager (Investment Promotion) from BEZA and Md Anwar Shawkat Afser, president, DBCCI, have signed the MoU.

"A new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony. DBCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, BEZA. Now Dutch businessmen may more confident to invest in Bangladesh by the collaboration of DBCCI," said Shawkat Afser.

DBCCI President highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023", which will be jointly organised by BIDA, BSEC and DBCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg during 23 to 30 September 2023.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, BIDA, BSEC, BEZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority, and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.

The Objectives of the Delegation are (1) To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for the European businessmen to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh. (2)To explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux region also to promote business from Benelux region to the emerging Bangladesh market.

B2B and networking seminar will be held on the sectors like agriculture and agro-food processing, finance and banking, blue economy and water resources, light and heavy engineering, export, ICT, equipment/plant for - car, medical, petroleum, textile, jute, leather and leather goods, etc.

Yusuf Harun assured all support for this delegation. He mentioned that the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina created a friendly environment to invest in Economic Zones in Bangladesh. Economic Zones will provide a safe zone for foreign investors in Bangladesh.

He appreciated the DBCCI Board of Directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the Benelux region as well as from Europe.

Chairman of DBCCI Standing Committee, Trade Fair, Delegation and Event Management, Md Mizanur Rahman Mazumder, Managing Director of Portland International (BD) Ltd elaborately focused on the upcoming BIDA-DBCCI event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023" in the event.

DBCCI Office Bearer Atiqul Haque, Senior Vice President Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Vice President Shahid Alam, Vice President Ataus Sopan Malik, Secretary General Muhammad Risalat Siddique, Joint Secretary General Noafel Bin Reza, Director Finance and Others Board of Directors Mazharul Haque Chowdhury and Standing Committee Co-Chairman, Mohammad Ainur Rashid Dipu were present in the meeting.