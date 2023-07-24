DataSoft inks deal with bKash to simplify installment payment for microcredit

An agreement has been signed between DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Limited and bKash to enable microcredit borrowers to pay loan installments easily, safely and quickly from anywhere, anytime.

Under this agreement, customers of more than 200 microfinance institutions (MFIs) that use technology and software solutions of DataSoft will get the opportunity to repay installments of microcredit timely through bKash, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, management of installment collection has become easier and more effective for the lenders.

Tech company DataSoft has long been providing data management and accounting systems solutions through MicroFin360 software to different MFIs in the country.

Using the solutions of DataSoft, MFIs have made their loan disbursement and collection process much easier and effective.

M Manjur Mahmud, President of DataSoft and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in an event organised at bKash office where other top officials of the two organisations were also present.