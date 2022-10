Daraz Payment Partner Awards 2022 recognizes 15 payment partners 

Daraz Bangladesh has awarded 15 payment partners in different categories with the Daraz Payment Partner Awards 2022 acknowledging their continued support in the banking and mobile financial services (MFS) sectors for the development of e-commerce.

To this end, an award giving ceremony was organised at the Grand Ballroom, Sheraton Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Bjarke Mikkelsen, Global CEO, Daraz; Syed Moshtahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh and Monjuri Mallik, Director, Technology & Digital Payment and Strategy, Daraz Bangladesh, were present at the award giving ceremony. Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payment System Department, Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion with his presence.

Besides, MD, DMD, and CXOs, other senior officers from different banks and financial institutions were also present at the event.

The awardees include bKash as Best Performer of The Year; The City Bank Limited as Most Valued Partner- Credit Cards; BRAC Bank as Most Valued Partner- Debit Cards; LankaBangla Finance Limited as Best in EMI Growth; The City Bank Limited as Most Consistent Partner; Southeast Bank Limited as Best Acquiring Partner- GOLD; Eastern Bank Limited as Best Acquiring Partner- SILVER; Prime Bank Limited & HSBC as Best New Entrant; VISA, MasterCard & Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited as Best Strategic Partner; Islami Bangladesh Bank Limited, United Commercial Bank & Standard Chartered Bank as Best Organic Customer Growth.