Daraz appoints Tajdin Hassan as chief marketing officer

Corporates

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 08:49 pm

Related News

Daraz appoints Tajdin Hassan as chief marketing officer

He will be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related affairs of Daraz

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 08:49 pm

Country's leading e-commerce platform, Daraz Bangladesh has recently appointed Md Tajdin Hassan as its chief marketing officer.

Md Tajdin Hassan will be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related affairs of Daraz Bangladesh, said a media statement issued on Sunday.

Prior to joining Daraz, he worked as chief strategy and digital transformation officer at The Daily Star.

Tajdin Hassan brings with himself fourteen years of extensive experience and a successful track record in the marketing area, the media statement read.

Commenting on his joining, Tajdin Hassan said, "With new opportunities, comes better challenges and more scope for growth. I am very excited about embracing the role of chief marketing officer at Daraz Bangladesh."

"Daraz needs no introduction when it comes to a long-established commitment and the highest quality of customer service. I am pleased to be a part of the company while it revolutionises the e-commerce industry in Bangladesh," he continued.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Tajdin Hassan is undoubtedly an excellent match for the post of chief marketing officer and a very strong asset to the marketing department of Daraz."

"He has gained knowledge and insight in his fourteen years of professional experience at reputed companies and organisations.  We are confident that he will deliver great results for us," added Mostahidal Hoq.

Daraz Bangladesh / Md Tajdin Hassan / CMO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house