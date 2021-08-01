Daraz appoints Tajdin Hassan as chief marketing officer

Country's leading e-commerce platform, Daraz Bangladesh has recently appointed Md Tajdin Hassan as its chief marketing officer.

Md Tajdin Hassan will be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related affairs of Daraz Bangladesh, said a media statement issued on Sunday.

Prior to joining Daraz, he worked as chief strategy and digital transformation officer at The Daily Star.

Tajdin Hassan brings with himself fourteen years of extensive experience and a successful track record in the marketing area, the media statement read.

Commenting on his joining, Tajdin Hassan said, "With new opportunities, comes better challenges and more scope for growth. I am very excited about embracing the role of chief marketing officer at Daraz Bangladesh."

"Daraz needs no introduction when it comes to a long-established commitment and the highest quality of customer service. I am pleased to be a part of the company while it revolutionises the e-commerce industry in Bangladesh," he continued.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Tajdin Hassan is undoubtedly an excellent match for the post of chief marketing officer and a very strong asset to the marketing department of Daraz."

"He has gained knowledge and insight in his fourteen years of professional experience at reputed companies and organisations. We are confident that he will deliver great results for us," added Mostahidal Hoq.