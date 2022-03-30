Daraz’s Ramadan Bazar to ease grocery shopping experiences

Corporates

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

Daraz’s Ramadan Bazar to ease grocery shopping experiences

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:28 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The holy month of Ramadan is near, and to ease people's grocery shopping experiences in this month of prayers and festivity, country's e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh is introducing its online grocery shopping campaign "Ramadan Bazar".

As the heat of summer spikes alongside the persisting Covid-19 situation, Daraz's "Ramadan Bazar" is going to be an ideal alternate to the laborious and time-consuming real-time grocery shopping.

Vouchers and exclusive discounts up to Tk700 will be available for grocery shopping during the "Ramadan Bazar" campaign, reads a press release.

Additionally, 15% discount (up to Tk100) will be applicable only for Bkash payments.

Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Tajdin Hassan said, "Everyone deserves to cherish the divinity of Ramadan through its distinct religious and social practices. Through our Ramadan Bazar, everyone can avail their necessary grocery items at a reasonable price using the discount coupons and vouchers. We hope this shall make lives better for our customers and they can relish the various delicacies without having to worry about affordability".

"Ramadan comes as an occasion to share happiness", said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bhangladesh.

"Daraz being a peoples' brand, is working hard to make the lives of the consumers a little easier every day. And their ease for the month of Ramadan is now ensured through our "Ramadan Bazar" campaign and its exclusive offers," he added.

Daraz's Ramadan Bazar campaign shall remain active until 31 March.

Daraz Bangladesh / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

25m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online