Daraz’s Ramadan Bazar to ease grocery shopping experiences

The holy month of Ramadan is near, and to ease people's grocery shopping experiences in this month of prayers and festivity, country's e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh is introducing its online grocery shopping campaign "Ramadan Bazar".

As the heat of summer spikes alongside the persisting Covid-19 situation, Daraz's "Ramadan Bazar" is going to be an ideal alternate to the laborious and time-consuming real-time grocery shopping.

Vouchers and exclusive discounts up to Tk700 will be available for grocery shopping during the "Ramadan Bazar" campaign, reads a press release.

Additionally, 15% discount (up to Tk100) will be applicable only for Bkash payments.

Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Tajdin Hassan said, "Everyone deserves to cherish the divinity of Ramadan through its distinct religious and social practices. Through our Ramadan Bazar, everyone can avail their necessary grocery items at a reasonable price using the discount coupons and vouchers. We hope this shall make lives better for our customers and they can relish the various delicacies without having to worry about affordability".

"Ramadan comes as an occasion to share happiness", said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bhangladesh.

"Daraz being a peoples' brand, is working hard to make the lives of the consumers a little easier every day. And their ease for the month of Ramadan is now ensured through our "Ramadan Bazar" campaign and its exclusive offers," he added.

Daraz's Ramadan Bazar campaign shall remain active until 31 March.