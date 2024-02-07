BLCPS leading the way in protecting intellectual property of artists in Bangladesh

The plague of plagiarism isn't anything new.

Popular singers like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and others have had issues with others either claiming copyright on their work or having others copy it without credit.

The same holds true for the Bangladesh music industry. It is an ongoing war further compounded by the lack of anything to stem the tide.

"Copyright has been an ongoing war for the music industry. We have not yet won the war due to some rules and regulations of the process. We need to abide by international laws to claim our rights," said renowned musician Sujit Mustafa and Trustee of BLCPS (Bangladesh Lyricist Composers & Performers Society) at a conference held at the capital's Gulshan Club on Tuesday.

"I want to get rid of the reputation of artists being poor in our country. Many artists do not know what rights they have," he added.

The event served as a platform to spotlight the critical findings shared by Satoshi Watanabe, honorary advisor of CISAC, underscoring the importance of the CMO (Collective Management Organization) in safeguarding music intellectual property rights and royalty collection worldwide.

He also stressed the need for non-discrimination and reciprocal representation among societies, highlighting the potential benefits of membership in a collective management organisation like the BLCPS.

How can artists in the country claim their rights?

Via BLCPS, lyricists, composers, and performers gain clarity on the royalties owed to them, both at home and abroad.

What is BLCPS?

BLCPS is the first Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for the music industry in Bangladesh.

Founded in 2013, the organisation was licensed by the government in 2014 to protect and manage the rights of Bangladeshi songwriters, composers, singers and distributors.

Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Since its inception in 2013, legendary composer Alauddin Ali and popular vocalist Andrew Kishore have been actively associated with the organisation, and have tirelessly worked for society despite severe illness.

The BLCPS remembers the contribution of these two late talented artists with deep respect and wishes their souls peace.

The BLCPS is determined to play a strong role in preserving the intellectual property of Bangladesh's music creators in solidarity with the Bangladesh government's concerted efforts to build a Smart Bangladesh.

It currently operates under a non-profit Board of Trustees, headed by legendary vocalist Sabina Yasmin.

Why should artists be part of BLCPS?

"Creative people who are busy with creating music do not have the time to keep track of each time their music is being used and predict the value of royalty from music or songs. The CMO comes in handy in this regard. It has been used to collect the royalty and send them to the artists," said Hamin Ahmed, musician and CEO of BLCPS.

"There's a confusion that has been created among the performers and creators. It is the BLCPS's duty to avoid confusion like this," he added.

As time has passed, copyright has become a globally debated subject.

Both developed and developing nations have heightened awareness, implemented laws and regulations, and established time-bound institutions dedicated to maintaining and safeguarding intellectual property.