Daraz Bangladesh celebrates the spirit of woman empowerment

The country's leading ecommerce platform Daraz Bangladesh has celebrated the International Women's Day (IWD) 2022 by organising employee engagement programmes on 8 March across all the Daraz offices in the country.

Daraz Bangladesh highlighted the core message of this year's IWD theme "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow" by providing 11 female entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their own products in the Daraz Bangladesh Head Office premises at the capital's Banani, Sort Center in Tejgaon and Customer Service Center in Dhanmondi.

Entrepreneurs like Barbara Bangladesh, Time Sense Bangladesh, Your perfect space, Urusarfa, CUMIN, Konya, Blush me, Cake Walkers, Afra Trading, Fit Food and Ankon took part in the Daraz IWD programs, with product categories ranging from attires and home décors to snacks and dry foods.

"Oftentimes it is seen that, despite having good quality products and responsive attitudes, our female entrepreneurs miss out on gaining substantial customer engagement", said Ismat Zerin Khan, Legal & Policy Director, Daraz.

"The lack of visibility eventually decreases their morale, which is not ideal if we consider the potential of women empowerment through Daraz. Therefore, we opted to make this IWD an occasion where we empower prospective female entrepreneurs by providing them a better platform", she added.

Gift Partners FOGG, Rongon Herbals, Zyan & Myza, Wazih Organics and Ribana facilitated the participating entrepreneurs to feel better empowered. Daraz also decorated its offices thematically and gave its web and app interface a special makeover to highlight the significance of IWD.