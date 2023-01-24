Daraz University, Visa produce strategic guidelines for online sellers

Daraz University, a platform where Daraz educates its sellers, has collaborated with Visa to jointly produce a series of detailed guideline videos for online sellers on how to start a business and what strategies sellers can take for business growth.

These tutorial videos have already been shared among the sellers on the Daraz platform, said a press release.

These tutorial videos contain various guidelines for starting a business, business plan, information related to funding, registration or trade license, business management, tips to increase sales by 3-4 times by participating in various campaigns and different tips to increase business growth.

After watching and learning from the tutorials, sellers can participate in an online quiz. The top 1000 deserving winners will get the chance to win attractive gift vouchers and certificates.

Based on the quiz marks, the top 30 sellers can win a gift voucher and free shipping subsidy worth Tk10,000 and the rest of the sellers will get a gift voucher of Tk500.

Sellers who are already running businesses on the Daraz platform as well as new sellers will be able to participate in this initiative.