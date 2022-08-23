Citizens Bank PLC inaugurates tree plantation programme on 47th martyrdom anniversary Sheikh Mujib

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 01:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Citizens Bank PLC has inaugurated a tree plantation programme on Tuesday (23 August).

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC inaugurated the tree plantation programme at the premises of Motijheel Government Boys' High School on the occasion of 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Syed Hafizul Islam, headmaster of the school and other senior executives of the bank were present, reads a press release.
 

