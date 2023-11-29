Masuduzzaman, Hanif Shoeb reelected as chairmen of executive committee and risk management committee of Citizens Bank

Corporates

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

Masuduzzaman, Hanif Shoeb reelected as chairmen of executive committee and risk management committee of Citizens Bank

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 04:26 pm
Masuduzzaman, Hanif Shoeb reelected as chairmen of executive committee and risk management committee of Citizens Bank

The Board of Directors of Citizens Bank unanimously re-elected Masuduzzaman as chairman of the Executive Committee and Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb as chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors. 

Masuduzzaman is a renowned business person having long 25 years' experience and exposure in the country's RMG sector and one of the Sponsor Directors of Citizens Bank PLC. He is the founder managing director of Modele De Capital Ind. Ltd, Rhine Dress Ltd, Sadia Fashion Wears Ltd, reads a press release.

Besides, he is also in the leading string of the backward linkage industries for textiles namely Embro Arch, Ocean Color, Step To…Rainbow, Atlantic Accessories, Sadia Packaging & Accessories and Keyama Color. He became Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the government for five times consecutively in recognition of his outstanding feat of performance in the arena of exports. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was ex-vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA). He is associated with many social welfare organizations and takes keen interest to promote the cause of country's sports & games. 

On the other hand, Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb is one of the sponsor directors of Citizens Bank PLC having long 29 years' experience and exposure in the country's textiles sector. 

Shoeb comes from a very respected Muslim family of Narayanganj. He is the CEO and managing director of good number of enterprises of Salma Group occupying distinctive position as the bulk importer of Raw Cottons and the leading-edge yarn producer of the country. 

The remarkable success of Salma group bears the testimony of his dynamic leadership and progressive mindset. Chowdhury is also directly associated with different social welfare oriented and philanthropic organisations.

Citizens Bank PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

8h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

50m | TBS Economy
The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

3h | TBS Stories
The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

5h | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

5h | TBS Economy