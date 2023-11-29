Masuduzzaman, Hanif Shoeb reelected as chairmen of executive committee and risk management committee of Citizens Bank

The Board of Directors of Citizens Bank unanimously re-elected Masuduzzaman as chairman of the Executive Committee and Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb as chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors.

Masuduzzaman is a renowned business person having long 25 years' experience and exposure in the country's RMG sector and one of the Sponsor Directors of Citizens Bank PLC. He is the founder managing director of Modele De Capital Ind. Ltd, Rhine Dress Ltd, Sadia Fashion Wears Ltd, reads a press release.

Besides, he is also in the leading string of the backward linkage industries for textiles namely Embro Arch, Ocean Color, Step To…Rainbow, Atlantic Accessories, Sadia Packaging & Accessories and Keyama Color. He became Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the government for five times consecutively in recognition of his outstanding feat of performance in the arena of exports.

He was ex-vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA). He is associated with many social welfare organizations and takes keen interest to promote the cause of country's sports & games.

On the other hand, Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb is one of the sponsor directors of Citizens Bank PLC having long 29 years' experience and exposure in the country's textiles sector.

Shoeb comes from a very respected Muslim family of Narayanganj. He is the CEO and managing director of good number of enterprises of Salma Group occupying distinctive position as the bulk importer of Raw Cottons and the leading-edge yarn producer of the country.

The remarkable success of Salma group bears the testimony of his dynamic leadership and progressive mindset. Chowdhury is also directly associated with different social welfare oriented and philanthropic organisations.