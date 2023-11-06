Water-scarce Turkmenistan plants 4,70,000 trees

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation says water stress in Turkmenistan is extremely high. File Photo: Business Turkimenistan

Water-scarce Turkmenistan said Monday it had planted almost half a million trees in a nationwide "green campaign".

Neutral Turkmenistan, the government's official newspaper, reported Monday (6 November) details of a nationwide "green campaign", in which Turkmen citizens planted more than 472,000 trees -- including conifers, hardwoods and fruit trees -- in a single day, reports AFP.

It published a photo of Serdar Berdymukhamedov shovelling earth in a green- and-white sports outfit.

"On this autumn day, the whole country went on a greening campaign to increase the 'green wealth' of the country," the paper said.

Turkmenistan is one of the most closed societies in the world, where dissent is outlawed and the country's rulers have exercised tight control over all spheres of public life for almost two decades.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says water stress in Turkmenistan is "extremely high".

Three-quarters of the country are covered by the black sands of the Karakum Desert and annual precipitation is below 100 mm in places.

A vast 1,400-kilometre canal -- one of the world's largest irrigation projects -- carries water across the desert to the capital Ashgabat and supplies the country's important cotton fields.

Officials say Turkmenistan has planted around 145 million trees in the past few years -- but information coming out of the reclusive state is impossible to verify.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkmenistan 176th out of 180 for freedom of the press, while rights group Freedom House has called the country a "repressive authoritarian state, where political rights and civil liberties are almost completely denied".