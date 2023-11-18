Numbering, mapping of trees in Dhaka North underway: Mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurates an urban greening project at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium at Farmgate on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

The trees planted in various areas of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) are being numbered and mapped using the GPRS system, the city's Mayor Atiqul Islam has said.

The engineering department of the city corporation is supervising the work.

"All the trees were planted with respective ID numbers through GPRS app in different places, including footpaths, road dividers, slums, in Dhaka North," added Atiqul while inaugurating an urban greening project, as the chief guest, at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium at Farmgate on Saturday.

The mayor further said that he had directed the city corporation's waste management department to plant trees on the banks of canals in Dhaka North.

Around 17,000 trees have been planted in the areas from Jahangir Gate to Bangladesh Army Stadium and Bijoy Sarani intersection to Farmgate, in a joint collaboration of Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation under the urban greening project.

Shakti Foundation will maintain the trees for the next one year under the supervision of DNCC.

"We have the mapping of every tree that we have planted so far," said Atiqul, adding that the trees are being given care but there are challenges to protecting them.

Reiterating his warning of strict measures against unauthorised tree cutting, the mayor added, "I have instructed the councillors, engineers and officials that no one can cut trees in Dhaka North city without permission."

Shaikh Siraj, head of news at Channel i and Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of the Shakti Foundation, also addressed the event.