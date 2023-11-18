Numbering, mapping of trees in Dhaka North underway: Mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 08:23 pm

Related News

Numbering, mapping of trees in Dhaka North underway: Mayor

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 08:23 pm
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurates an urban greening project at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium at Farmgate on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurates an urban greening project at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium at Farmgate on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

The trees planted in various areas of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) are being numbered and mapped using the GPRS system, the city's Mayor Atiqul Islam has said. 

The engineering department of the city corporation is supervising the work. 

"All the trees were planted with respective ID numbers through GPRS app in different places, including footpaths, road dividers, slums, in Dhaka North," added Atiqul while inaugurating an urban greening project, as the chief guest, at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium at Farmgate on Saturday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The mayor further said that he had directed the city corporation's waste management department to plant trees on the banks of canals in Dhaka North.   

Around 17,000 trees have been planted in the areas from Jahangir Gate to Bangladesh Army Stadium and Bijoy Sarani intersection to Farmgate, in a joint collaboration of Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation under the urban greening project.

Shakti Foundation will maintain the trees for the next one year under the supervision of DNCC.

"We have the mapping of every tree that we have planted so far," said Atiqul, adding that the trees are being given care but there are challenges to protecting them. 

Reiterating his warning of strict measures against unauthorised tree cutting, the mayor added, "I have instructed the councillors, engineers and officials that no one can cut trees in Dhaka North city without permission."

Shaikh Siraj, head of news at Channel i and Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of the Shakti Foundation, also addressed the event.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / Mayor Atiqul Islam / Tree Plantation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

10h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

14h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

14h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

1h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

4h | Tech Talk
Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

5h | TBS Economy