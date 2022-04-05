China-owned Xihe Textile to invest $12.89 million in Mongla EPZ

Corporates

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:06 pm

Related News

China-owned Xihe Textile to invest $12.89 million in Mongla EPZ

This fully foreign-owned company will produce annually 5 million pcs of woven garments and 2.3 million pieces of knit garments

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:06 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

China-owned company M/s Xihe Textile Technology Bangladesh Ltd is going to set up a garments manufacturing industry in Mongla EPZ with an investment of $12.89 million.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Xihe Textile Technology Bangladesh Ltd at BEPZA Complex on Wednesday (5 April).

 Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Yang Jilai, the managing director of Xihe Textile Technology Bangladesh Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc was present during the signing ceremony.

2892 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory, said a press release. 

This fully foreign-owned company will produce annually 5 million pcs of woven garments and 2.3 million pieces of knit garments.

The company has another RMG factory named M/s Garments Manufacture JINLITE Bangladesh in Mongla EPZ.

 

Economy / Top News

Mongla EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

3h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

2h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

4h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

5h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

6h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release