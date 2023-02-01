Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hours; No casualties

After 24 hours of relentless efforts by eight fire tenders, a massive fire at Mongla EPZ that broke out in an Indian luggage factory was doused on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries or causalities were reported till filing of this report at 3pm.

Mamun Mahmud, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the firefighters managed to fully douse the fire around 3pm and they have started the dumping work at the factory.

Earlier on Tuesday, the devastating fire broke out at VIP-1 luggage factory around 3:30pm.

However, eight firefighting units put the fire under control around 11:30pm while sparks were seen at many places inside the factory.

The factory authorities managed to bring out 775 workers from the factory when the fire broke out.

A general diary was lodged with Mongla Police.

Meanwhile, it is still not clear yet what caused the fire.

A four-member committee has been formed to look into the fire incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

