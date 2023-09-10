Chinese firm to invest $19.5 million in Mongla EPZ

Economy

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

Chinese firm to invest $19.5 million in Mongla EPZ

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:24 pm
Chinese firm to invest $19.5 million in Mongla EPZ

Chinese factory M/s QSL.S Garments Co, is going to set up a RMG industry in Mongla EPZ (MEPZ) with an investment of $ 19.5 million. 

In presence of the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s QSL.S Garments Co, signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (10 September).

Nafisa Banu, Member (Finance) of BEPZA and Mr. Wanle Xuan, Managing Director of QSL.S Garments Co., Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 6 million pcs of woven & knit garments products like Shirt, T-Shirt, Jacket, Pant, Shorts, etc. They will create employment opportunities for 2598 Bangladeshi nationals. 

Among others, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam witnessed the signing ceremony. 

Top News

Chinese investment / Mongla EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

1h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

43m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories