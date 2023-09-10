Chinese firm to invest $19.5 million in Mongla EPZ

Chinese factory M/s QSL.S Garments Co, is going to set up a RMG industry in Mongla EPZ (MEPZ) with an investment of $ 19.5 million.

In presence of the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s QSL.S Garments Co, signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (10 September).

Nafisa Banu, Member (Finance) of BEPZA and Mr. Wanle Xuan, Managing Director of QSL.S Garments Co., Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 6 million pcs of woven & knit garments products like Shirt, T-Shirt, Jacket, Pant, Shorts, etc. They will create employment opportunities for 2598 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam witnessed the signing ceremony.