CASHe Alliance Ltd and Sokrio Technologies Ltd sign MoU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between CASHe Alliance Ltd ( CAL) and Sokrio Technologies Ltd.

Kazi Nasim Ahmed, chief operating officer (COO) and Mubir Mahmud Chowdhury, founder and MD of Sokrio Technogies Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations on 27 December at The Alliance Building, 63, Pragati Sarani, Baridhara, Dhaka 1212, reads a press release.

Senior officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.

