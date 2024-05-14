Bangladesh advocates for increased student admissions, IT professional recruitment in Ireland

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 05:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh advocates for increased student admissions, IT professional recruitment in Ireland

This would be the first time any agreement has been signed in the 52 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Ireland

UNB
14 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 05:39 pm
Bangladesh and Ireland held their first-ever Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Dublin on 13 May at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh and Ireland held their first-ever Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Dublin on 13 May at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has underlined the importance of admitting more Bangladeshi students and recruiting meritorious IT professionals in Ireland's universities and its tech industry under European Union (EU) talent partnerships.

Bangladesh and Ireland held their first-ever Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Dublin on Monday (13 May) at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and signed the first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on "Biennial Consultations" between the Foreign Ministries of both countries.

This would be the first time any agreement has been signed in the 52 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Ireland.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation while his Irish counterpart Secretary-General Joseph Hackett led the Ireland delegation.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem attended the FOC along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka and Bangladesh High Commission, London.

The two countries further underscored the need for opening embassies in their respective capitals at the earliest to maximise the potentials of emerging bilateral collaborations, according to Bangladesh High Commission in London.

The two sides also discussed future climate cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally including the loss and damage fund, adaptation, and investments into renewable energy especially offshore wind energy plants in Bangladesh.

They also discussed regional and international issues including the situation in Gaza, Ukraine war and Rohingya crisis.

Commenting on the talks, The Bangladesh foreign secretary told the media, "I had a very fruitful discussion with my Irish counterpart Ambassador Joe Hackett covering the entire gamut of our bilateral relations including political and humanitarian support demonstrated by the Irish people and politicians during our War of Liberation in 1971."

He said they explored new opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, gainful employment, migration and mobility and welfare of nearly 20 thousand Bangladeshis living in Ireland.

The foreign secretary also paid tribute to former Irish Foreign Minister Seán MacBride, who created an inquiry commission seeking justice on the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Recalling the very recent official visit of the Irish Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney TD to Bangladesh on the occasion of St Patrick's Day, Secretary General Joe reiterated the commitment of the Irish government towards forward-looking and positive engagements with Bangladesh including in the areas of trade, investment, recruitment of health professionals and climate change.

The Irish secretary general praised the tremendous growth and socio-economic progress achieved by Bangladesh over the past decade and a half under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and thanked her for her extraordinary humanitarian gesture of hosting more than a million Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Secretary General Hackett said he was looking forward to visiting Bangladesh for the second foreign office consultations.

Bangladesh / ireland / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

10h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

1h | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

3h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

5h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

7h | Videos