Canadian University of Bangladesh collaborates with Pune Institute of Business Management

Corporates

Press Release
18 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 04:34 pm

Related News

Canadian University of Bangladesh collaborates with Pune Institute of Business Management

Press Release
18 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 04:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) and Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) have collaborated to enhance the opportunities for students by fostering skill development.

The promising partnership between these two prestigious institutions was inaugurated with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held on 14 May, said a press release.

This collaboration will facilitate various initiatives, including Student Exchange Programs, Teachers Exchange Programs, Joint Research Programs, and Joint Course Development Programs. CUB and PIBM are dedicated to implementing outcome-based, skill development-focused learning and teaching methodologies, which will be further enhanced through the joint efforts of the institutions.

The MoU signing ceremony was led by the distinguished Vice Chancellor of CUB Dr H M Jahirul Haque, and Dr Raman Preet, the Founder and CEO of PIBM Group of Industries. Dr Rahman is also an accomplished author, and a recipient of degrees from prestigious institutions, including MIT and the University of Pune.

According to the media release, this collaboration between CUB and PIBM will open up a world of opportunities for students, and allow them to establish themselves as dynamic individuals with a well-rounded perspective. The campus visits of students from CUB to PIBM will allow them a chance to immerse themselves in PIBM's vibrant academic environment, interact with fellow students and faculty members, and gain exposure to diverse perspectives and teaching methods. This will enable students to develop global perspectives, and broaden their horizons by learning new skills that are crucial for success in today's fast-paced job market.

Canadian University of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

3h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

4h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

7h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

3h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

2h | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

4h | TBS Stories
Incentives are needed to promote cashless transactions

Incentives are needed to promote cashless transactions

1h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May