Canadian University of Bangladesh collaborates with Pune Institute of Business Management

The Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) and Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) have collaborated to enhance the opportunities for students by fostering skill development.

The promising partnership between these two prestigious institutions was inaugurated with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held on 14 May, said a press release.

This collaboration will facilitate various initiatives, including Student Exchange Programs, Teachers Exchange Programs, Joint Research Programs, and Joint Course Development Programs. CUB and PIBM are dedicated to implementing outcome-based, skill development-focused learning and teaching methodologies, which will be further enhanced through the joint efforts of the institutions.

The MoU signing ceremony was led by the distinguished Vice Chancellor of CUB Dr H M Jahirul Haque, and Dr Raman Preet, the Founder and CEO of PIBM Group of Industries. Dr Rahman is also an accomplished author, and a recipient of degrees from prestigious institutions, including MIT and the University of Pune.

According to the media release, this collaboration between CUB and PIBM will open up a world of opportunities for students, and allow them to establish themselves as dynamic individuals with a well-rounded perspective. The campus visits of students from CUB to PIBM will allow them a chance to immerse themselves in PIBM's vibrant academic environment, interact with fellow students and faculty members, and gain exposure to diverse perspectives and teaching methods. This will enable students to develop global perspectives, and broaden their horizons by learning new skills that are crucial for success in today's fast-paced job market.