MoU signed between New Horizon International School and Cadet College Club

Corporates

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 04:40 pm

Related News

MoU signed between New Horizon International School and Cadet College Club

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of an MoU signed between New Horizon International School and Cadet College Club, children and grandchildren of the club members can avail life-long discounts of 25 percent on the school admission fees and 10 percent on monthly fees.

The signing event was held at Cadet College Club, Purbachal. 

Among representatives from both parties, the signing event was attended by Anzam Ansar Bazu, CEO, New Horizon Canadian International School, and TM Shahidul Islam, Secretary General, Cadet College Club. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The partnership has been designed to ensure a beneficial landscape for both parties. While Club members can enjoy lifetime savings in terms of academic expenses, the school can gain access to a larger pool of potential students. 

Mr. TM Shaidul Islam, Secretary General, Cadet College Club, said, "A practical and student-centric approach to learning is crucial to prepare the students of today for whatever the future holds. I am glad to have partnered with this incredible school, making it easier for our members to benefit from such a globally appreciated education system." 

"This partnership with Cadet College Club marks the first among many such meaningful ones to come. New Horizon is committed to equipping your children with all the skills necessary for the unpredictable future, with teaching methods catered to the individual needs of every student. We believe in the potential of every child, and everyone here is equally special to us", said Anzam Ansar Bazu, CEO, New Horizon Canadian International School.

New Horizon Canadian International School is bringing forth a new dawn within the education landscape of Bangladesh by introducing the globally acclaimed British Columbia (BC) curriculum. Focusing on a student-centred approach to learning, the BC curriculum stands upon a know-do-understand model for a personalised, flexible, and innovative approach to life-long learning, preparing today's children for a global future. 

 

Education

Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL) / New Horizon Canadian International School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

1h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

8h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

8h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

1h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

16m | TBS Today
America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

4h | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

5h | TBS Markets