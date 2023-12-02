As part of an MoU signed between New Horizon International School and Cadet College Club, children and grandchildren of the club members can avail life-long discounts of 25 percent on the school admission fees and 10 percent on monthly fees.

The signing event was held at Cadet College Club, Purbachal.

Among representatives from both parties, the signing event was attended by Anzam Ansar Bazu, CEO, New Horizon Canadian International School, and TM Shahidul Islam, Secretary General, Cadet College Club.

The partnership has been designed to ensure a beneficial landscape for both parties. While Club members can enjoy lifetime savings in terms of academic expenses, the school can gain access to a larger pool of potential students.

Mr. TM Shaidul Islam, Secretary General, Cadet College Club, said, "A practical and student-centric approach to learning is crucial to prepare the students of today for whatever the future holds. I am glad to have partnered with this incredible school, making it easier for our members to benefit from such a globally appreciated education system."

"This partnership with Cadet College Club marks the first among many such meaningful ones to come. New Horizon is committed to equipping your children with all the skills necessary for the unpredictable future, with teaching methods catered to the individual needs of every student. We believe in the potential of every child, and everyone here is equally special to us", said Anzam Ansar Bazu, CEO, New Horizon Canadian International School.

New Horizon Canadian International School is bringing forth a new dawn within the education landscape of Bangladesh by introducing the globally acclaimed British Columbia (BC) curriculum. Focusing on a student-centred approach to learning, the BC curriculum stands upon a know-do-understand model for a personalised, flexible, and innovative approach to life-long learning, preparing today's children for a global future.