Breaking Boundaries: Wander Woman Becomes the First to Lead a female group on an Epic tour to Jordan!

Corporates

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

Breaking Boundaries: Wander Woman Becomes the First to Lead a female group on an Epic tour to Jordan!

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 04:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Wander Woman, the leading travel company for women, has achieved a milestone by organizing the first-ever women's trip to Jordan from Bangladesh. The 7-day tour took place from 17 March to 22 March, and it was a remarkable success.

The trip was an excellent opportunity for adventurous women who wanted to explore the history and culture of Jordan. Given the difficulty of obtaining visas for Jordan, Wander Woman made it possible for these fearless women to explore a country with some of the most historic places. They even left a lasting impression on the immigration office at the airport, who were amazed by their courage. As a result, the women were upgraded to the business class for their safety.

Throughout their journey, the group had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of captivating locations across Jordan. They ventured into the mesmerizing desert of Wadi Rum, where they stayed in panoramic domes and witnessed the stunning landscapes. Additionally, they visited Petra, one of the oldest Seven Wonders of the World, and experienced the bustling souks and Mount Nebo in Amman, among other highlights. The group also paid a visit to the Citadel, a site of great significance for Christians, Jews, and Muslims, and indulged in the famous therapeutic properties of the Dead Sea.

Sabira Mehrin Saba, CEO and founder of Wander Woman said 'The Jordan trip was a milestone for the company and a significant step towards empowering women to explore the world with confidence. We hope that this tour can be a gateopener for all those women who desire to travel throughout the world and realise that women are not limited to travel to easy locations only. With proper guide and confidence they can even go and travel unconventional places like Jordan.'

The trip to Jordan was a testament to Wander Woman's dedication to creating unique and adventurous experiences for women travelers. The success of this trip is just the beginning of Wander Woman's journey, and they are excited to provide more such opportunities for women who want to explore the world and discover new cultures.

 

 

 

Travel / women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

2h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

16h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

4h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

18h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format