Breaking Boundaries: Wander Woman Becomes the First to Lead a female group on an Epic tour to Jordan!

Wander Woman, the leading travel company for women, has achieved a milestone by organizing the first-ever women's trip to Jordan from Bangladesh. The 7-day tour took place from 17 March to 22 March, and it was a remarkable success.

The trip was an excellent opportunity for adventurous women who wanted to explore the history and culture of Jordan. Given the difficulty of obtaining visas for Jordan, Wander Woman made it possible for these fearless women to explore a country with some of the most historic places. They even left a lasting impression on the immigration office at the airport, who were amazed by their courage. As a result, the women were upgraded to the business class for their safety.

Throughout their journey, the group had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of captivating locations across Jordan. They ventured into the mesmerizing desert of Wadi Rum, where they stayed in panoramic domes and witnessed the stunning landscapes. Additionally, they visited Petra, one of the oldest Seven Wonders of the World, and experienced the bustling souks and Mount Nebo in Amman, among other highlights. The group also paid a visit to the Citadel, a site of great significance for Christians, Jews, and Muslims, and indulged in the famous therapeutic properties of the Dead Sea.

Sabira Mehrin Saba, CEO and founder of Wander Woman said 'The Jordan trip was a milestone for the company and a significant step towards empowering women to explore the world with confidence. We hope that this tour can be a gateopener for all those women who desire to travel throughout the world and realise that women are not limited to travel to easy locations only. With proper guide and confidence they can even go and travel unconventional places like Jordan.'

The trip to Jordan was a testament to Wander Woman's dedication to creating unique and adventurous experiences for women travelers. The success of this trip is just the beginning of Wander Woman's journey, and they are excited to provide more such opportunities for women who want to explore the world and discover new cultures.