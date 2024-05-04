Unveiling biases women face at work in Bangladesh

Illustration: TBS

Despite strides towards equality, women in Bangladesh continue to face a complex web of biases that block their advancement in the workplace. These biases often stem from outdated stereotypes about gender roles and can manifest in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.

In 2023, the UN Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) by the UNDP found that over 99% of Bangladeshis hold at least one bias against women. Shockingly, 69% of the respondents believe that men make better political leaders and 88% think that men are more capable business executives and deserve greater job opportunities. Even more concerning, over 99% of women hold biases against their gender, perpetuating the very norms that hold them back.

Pervasive workplace bias in Bangladesh forces women to fight multiple battles every day. This bias stems from a complex historical, cultural, social, and economic web. Deep-rooted patriarchal norms still position men as primary decision-makers and breadwinners, relegating women to subordinate roles. These ingrained beliefs seamlessly translate from the domestic sphere to the professional one.

Disregarding this undervaluing of women's capabilities creates a constant undercurrent of bias, impacting them from the boardroom to the bedroom. This societal bias translates into workplace expectations that can limit women's opportunities.

Recognising the biases women face at work isn't just about fairness. It's about creating a level playing field that unlocks talent, fuels innovation, and boosts the bottom line. By promoting equality, we empower women, strengthen the workforce, and contribute to a more prosperous society as a whole. So unpacking the biases is important to understand the importance of recognising workplace bias against women.

Bias at the starting line: Recruitment based on names, not merit

Gender bias can creep in even during the hiring process. A 2018 study by PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) found that resumes with traditionally feminine names were less likely to be called back for interviews compared to those with masculine names, even when qualifications were identical. Many jobs in Bangladesh are filled through personal connections and networks.

These networks can often be male-dominated, making it harder for women to get a foot in the door, especially for senior positions. Unclear criteria and a lack of standardised interview processes can leave room for subjective judgements based on biases. Without clear benchmarks, women may be judged more harshly or overlooked for reasons unrelated to their qualifications.

The mommy myth: Juggling perception with reality

A persistent bias assumes women are less dedicated due to childcare responsibilities. A 2020 study by the Pew Research Centre found that working mothers are more likely than fathers (70% vs. 52%) to say they work very hard at their jobs. This stereotype, often referred to as the "motherhood penalty," can lead to women being passed over for promotions or high-profile projects.

Resumes highlighting caregiving experience or gaps in employment due to childcare may be undervalued. The societal expectation that women prioritise family can lead employers to question their commitment, even if they are highly qualified.

Balancing expectations: The tightrope walk for Bangladeshi women

In Bangladeshi workplaces, women often navigate a challenging tightrope. They are expected to be competent and professional, demonstrating a strong work ethic and decision-making skills. However, societal norms may also emphasise the importance of feminine qualities like agreeability and deference to authority.

This creates a double bind, where assertive women might be seen as aggressive, while those who prioritise collaboration risk being perceived as lacking leadership potential.

A 2019 Harvard Business Review study found that men are seen as competent when they exhibit stereotypically masculine traits like decisiveness, while women displaying these same traits are seen as aggressive. This double standard makes it difficult for women to be seen as strong leaders.

Questioning competence: The "just lucky" syndrome

In Bangladeshi workplaces, women's achievements may be downplayed by attributing their success to factors like luck or external help rather than their skills and hard work. Conversely, men's success is often seen as a natural result of their abilities and efforts.

This phenomenon, sometimes referred to as the "just lucky" syndrome, creates a situation where women struggle for recognition and may be overlooked for promotions or leadership roles. This lack of credit for their contributions can be a significant barrier to career advancement.

A 2022 study by the American Psychological Association showed that women are less likely to receive credit for their ideas, with their contributions often being attributed to a male colleague. This lack of recognition hinders career advancement.

The glass ceiling: An invisible barrier to leadership

Despite their qualifications and contributions, Bangladeshi women still face a persistent obstacle known as the glass ceiling. This invisible barrier hinders their advancement to top leadership positions. Statistics reveal a significant gender gap in leadership roles, with women holding a considerably lower percentage of CEO and board positions compared to men. This underrepresentation suggests that qualified women are often passed over for promotions to the highest levels of power.

A 2023 McKinsey report found that women hold only 8% of CEO positions globally. This lack of representation suggests women are systematically passed over for promotions to the highest levels.

Sexual harassment: A hostile work environment

Sexual harassment remains a significant concern for women in Bangladeshi workplaces. This can take various forms, ranging from unwelcome advances and offensive comments to physical assault. Such behaviour creates a hostile work environment that can negatively impact a woman's safety, dignity, and ability to perform her job effectively.

A 2021 report by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) found that 26.7% of private sector workplace complaints filed with the EEOC in 2021 alleged sexual harassment. Multiple studies by different agencies in Bangladesh suggest a high prevalence of sexual harassment in workplaces, with a significant number of women reporting experiences of inappropriate behaviour during their careers.

These biases have a real impact on women's careers, limiting their earning potential, access to leadership roles, and overall job satisfaction. Recognising and dismantling these biases is crucial to creating a truly equitable work environment where women can reach their full potential. This write-up aims to shed light on the realities of workplace bias faced by Bangladeshi women.

By understanding these challenges, we can all work towards creating a more equitable and respectful work environment. This means actively challenging our own unconscious biases and fostering a culture where women are valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Raisa Adiba is a development practitioner.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.