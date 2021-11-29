BRAC Bank wins Fintech Innovation award for digital lending

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 04:06 pm

Also gets honourable mentions in two categories at 'Bangladesh Fintech Award'

Also gets honourable mentions in two categories at ‘Bangladesh Fintech Award’

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 04:06 pm
BRAC Bank wins Fintech Innovation award for digital lending

BRAC Bank wins Fintech Innovation Award for digital lending at Bangladesh Fintech Award 2021. 

The bank's project 'Baki' - Financing Retailers of the FMCG Partners– has clinched the Fintech Innovation of the Year 2021 award under Digital Lending category organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum. 

Baki provides digital lending solutions to legions of small retailers of the FMCG partners, which is easy, convenient and effective in retail marketplace. 

At the Bangladesh Fintech Award 2021 ceremony on 27 November, BRAC Bank also won honourable mentions for Cashless Remittance and Digital Onboarding Solution. 

The bank's Deputy Managing Director and COO Md Sabbir Hossain and head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam received the award mementos at a ceremony in Dhaka's Sheraton Hotel. 

The Fintech Award recognises the organisations and initiatives that are driving change to modernise Fintech in the constantly evolving digital era. The accolade celebrates those who are empowering financial technology through dynamic changes. 

On the accolade, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "BRAC Bank has embarked on a digital transformation journey to provide delightful banking experience to our customers in a fast, convenient and secured manner. We are continuously exploring new technologies to improve customer experience in this evolving digital age." 

He added, "We are inspired to see that our efforts in digital lending, digital onboarding and digital remittance have not gone unnoticed. This is satisfying that our investment in long-term digital capabilities is bearing fruit and impacting people's lives. We will continue our stellar journey in fintech solution space to give the best to the customers. The laurels will put us another step forward towards our ultimate goal of becoming the best bank of the country."

