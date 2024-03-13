BRAC Bank retains Moody's best credit rating in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
13 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank retains Moody's best credit rating in Bangladesh

The renowned US-based agency also upgraded country's banking industry outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’

Press Release
13 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 07:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has again got the highest credit rating with a 'stable' outlook affirmed by the internationally renowned agency Moody's Investor Service.

BRAC Bank is now the only Bangladeshi Bank with a 'B1' rating, equivalent to the Sovereign Rating of Bangladesh, an extraordinary accomplishment the bank has maintained since 2019.

The world-renowned credit rating agency - Moody's Investors Service - has changed the outlook for Bangladesh's banking system to stable from negative, reflecting their expectation that profitability and liquidity stress have eased. The stable outlook also reflects their expectation that the government will continue to support banks when needed to maintain systemic stability.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per Moody's, BRAC Bank has the highest core capital base among the banks they rate in Bangladesh. Earlier in December 2023, S&P Global Ratings was again awarded a 'B+' Credit Rating with 'Stable' Outlook to BRAC Bank. BRAC Bank is the only Bangladeshi company rated by S&P Global Ratings.

The continuous highest rating from the world's top two rating agencies i.e. Moody's Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings reflects BRAC Bank's better-than-industry average asset quality, liquidity, and capital adequacy, which are supported by its diversified business model, wide distribution network, dynamic management team, and strong corporate governance culture.

The stable outlook reflects that the bank will steadily overcome challenging operating conditions in Bangladesh and maintain its financial profile over the next 12-18 months.

It is well-known that BRAC Bank is also rated "AAA," the highest possible rating by both the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB) and Emerging Credit Rating Ltd.

Commenting on the rating, the bank's Managing Director & CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain, said: "Efficient management of balance sheet and liquidity, strong compliance culture, independent and visionary board and a professional management team have been key determinants of this credit rating excellence over the years. It fills us with immense pride to be the sole bank in Bangladesh to have achieved a credit rating equivalent to the sovereign rating of Bangladesh.

He added, "On this momentous occasion, our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our customers, shareholders, investors, team members, regulators, board members, and all stakeholders. Their steadfast trust and support have been instrumental in crafting our success."

Top News

BRAC Bank / Bangladesh / Moody's

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

Far from home: A foreign Ramadan for Bangladeshi students abroad

57m | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

10h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

27m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

4h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

5h | Videos
PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

27m | Videos