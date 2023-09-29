BRAC Bank partners with Stamford University to revolutionize campus banking services

BRAC Bank has joined hands with Stamford University Bangladesh, a leading private university, to revolutionize transactional banking services within the academic sphere.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide a wide array of transaction banking services to students and faculty members of Stamford University Bangladesh. By doing so, the partnership aligns with the university's core mission of delivering top-notch education while embracing modern financial practices, reads a press release.

The formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) occurred on 25 September at Stamford University Bangladesh's Siddheshwari campus.

According to a press release, the agreement was officially sealed by Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and head of Corporate Banking at BRAC Bank, and Muhammad Abdul Matin, Registrar of Stamford University Bangladesh.

As a tangible manifestation of this collaboration, BRAC Bank has introduced a state-of-the-art Real-time Cash Deposit Machine (RCDM) at Stamford University Bangladesh's Siddheshwari campus.

The event was graced by eminent personalities, including Prof. Moniruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of Stamford University Bangladesh; Rumana Haque Rita and Farahnaaz Feroz, Members of the Board of Trustees, Stamford University Bangladesh, all of whom emphasized the significance and potential impact of this partnership.

Prof. Md. Younus Mia, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Stamford University Bangladesh; Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank; Mohammad Arif Chowdhury, Unit Head, Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, Imtiaz Ahmed, Head of Alternate Delivery Channel, BRAC Bank, and other senior officials from both institutions were present to witness this historic occasion.

BRAC Bank's dedication to digitally transforming the education sector through customized financial solutions perfectly resonates with Stamford University Bangladesh's vision of enhancing educational standards.