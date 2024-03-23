BRAC Bank offers discounts at more than 1,000 outlets this Ramadan

BRAC Bank is offering amazing discounts at more than 1,000 partner outlets during this Ramadan.

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy up to buy-one-get-four free Iftar/Sehri at prominent 5-star hotels and special discounts on Dining places, Lifestyle, Jewellery, Airline tickets and hotel bookings, Electronics and furniture, e-commerce purchases, and more. The cardholders will also get a wide range of cashback offers across different segments, reads a press release issued on 20 March.

Customers will enjoy attractive offers throughout Ramzan and until Eid day at more than 600 merchant partners covering 1,000 outlets.

All BRAC Bank cardholders will enjoy a B1G4 free buffet iftar, dinner, and sehri at Six Seasons Hotel during the first 10 days of Ramzan and a B1G3 free meal during the rest of Ramzan. Throughout Ramzan, B1G4 free offer is available at Lakeshore Heights, B1G3 free at Best Western Plus Maya and B1G2 at Amari Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Gulshan, Renaissance Gulshan, Hotel Sarina, Hotel Bengal Blueberry, Golden Tulip and Innotel Hotel and B1G1 free is available at 55 hotels including Sheraton Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Radisson Blu Dhaka & Chattogram, Ramada Cox's Bazar, Amari Dhaka, Holiday Inn, Lakeshore Grand, Hotel Sarina, Ascott The Residence, Sparrows, The Peninsula Chittagong, Hotel Agrabad, Grand Sylhet Hotel, Rose View Sylhet etc.

The diners will enjoy up to 30% discounts at 113 hotels and restaurants in major cities, including Brews & Bites, Secret Recipe, The Master Chef BBQ, Regalo, EL Toro, Bar-B-Q Tonight, Bamboo Shoot, Master Chef BBQ, The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, Amari Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Holiday Inn Dhaka The Coffee Lounge etc.

BRAC Bank cardholders can enjoy discounts up to 60% at 177 lifestyle partner shops. Major lifestyle partners include Zaara Fashion Mall, Artisan, Astorion, Bishworang, Kay Kraft, Rang Bangladesh, Tangail Saree Kutir, Sailor, Woman's World, etc. Moreover, cardholders will enjoy discounts of up to 60% at 22 renowned jewellery shops.

Customers will enjoy up to 70% discounts with 77 travel and airline partners, including Long Beach Hotel, Ocean Paradise, Momo Inn, Nazimgarh Resorts, BRAC CDM, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair, GoZayaan, ShareTrip, and others.

The customers using BRAC Bank cards will enjoy a 10% discount on domestic air tickets based on the base fare of NovoAir, US-Bangla Airlines and Air Astra. The customers will enjoy up to Tk5,000 discount while purchasing international air tickets from Go Zayaan exclusively with BRAC Bank credit cards till 31 March 31. For air ticket and hotel booking, the customers will enjoy up to 70% discount with 77 travel and airline partners.

At furniture shops, the credit cardholders will enjoy 0% P@yFlex for up to 12 months with renowned brands, including Brothers Furniture, Regal, Hatil, Otobi,, Nadia Furniture, and Navana Furniture.

At renowned electronics and home appliance brands, including Transcom, Butterfly Marketing, Singer, Esquire Electronics, Rangs Electronics, Rangs Industries, and Fair Electronics, the credit cardholders will enjoy 0% P@yFlex for up to 24 months with up to Tk2500 Cashback offer.

For e-commerce purchases, the cardholders will enjoy up to 20% discounts at 36 merchant partners.

BRAC Bank is offering its cardholders exciting cashback offers throughout Ramzan. Credit cardholders can receive 10% cashback on QR transactions through the BRAC Bank Astha app.

Cardholders can also get 10% cashback on online shopping and food delivery. Moreover, TARA cardholders will get 5% cashback at selected parlours and salons throughout Ramadan. In addition, BRAC Bank credit cardholders can earn 2,000 reward points on Eid shopping at prominent shopping malls across the country.

About the offer, Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director & head of Retail Banking, said, "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Ramadan and Eid offers cover all major categories to help our customers grandly celebrate this special religious festival - with their family, and near and dear ones. Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories with 1,000 partners. We hope these offers will be exciting and rewarding to the customers throughout Ramadan."