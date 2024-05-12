BRAC Bank organises Retail Banking Conference

12 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 03:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank hosted a pivotal Retail Banking Conference, a platform that played a crucial role in formulating a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for Retail Banking for 2024 and beyond.

Organised under the theme "Building the Biggest and Best Retail Bank," the conference focused on aligning the cross-functional leaders with the bank's short—and long-term goals, capitalising on market opportunities through innovative customer-centric products and services, and elevating customer experience, reads a press release.

The bank's Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan addressed the conference virtually while Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain inaugurated the programme on 26 April.

The event was attended by the Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam, senior management committee members, and senior officials of different divisions.

Retail Banking, a prime driver of deposit growth, has significantly expanded the bank's balance sheet in the last couple of years. With customer-centric product design and enhanced digital banking, financing, and onboarding capabilities, Retail Banking is poised to play an instrumental role in fulfilling the bank's larger vision of becoming the best bank in Bangladesh.

The conference was a testament to the collaborative success of our cross-functional teams, celebrating their contributions and streamlining the future direction to take Retail Banking to newer heights.

