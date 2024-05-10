BRAC Bank Reading Cafes discuss South Asian literature

10 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
BRAC Bank Reading Cafes discuss South Asian literature

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Reading Cafes in Dhaka and Chattogram held literary discussions, where members delved into the works of celebrated Urdu author Sadat Hasan Manto and renowned Bangladeshi author Faruq Mayeenuddin.

In Dhaka, the focus was on the poignant stories of Sadat Hasan Manto, masterfully translated into Bangla by Haikel Hashmi, who was also present at the event held on May 6, 2024. The discussion highlighted Manto's unparalleled ability to bring taboo subjects to the forefront through his writings, particularly in the context of India's Partition.

His stories "Toba Tek Singh" and "Thanda Gosht" were discussed extensively, showcasing his simplicity and profound depth style. Haikel Hashmi highlighted, "Manto's work transcends time and geography, marking him as a universal figure in world literature."

Meanwhile, on May 5, 2024, the Chattogram Reading Café engaged with Faruq Mayeenuddin's compelling collection "Shei Shob Sheyalera." His narratives, known for their vivid portrayal of human experiences and societal intricacies, captivated the attendees. 

BRAC Bank's readers in Dhaka will next explore "Manusher Mangsher Restaurant," a collection of Bangla short stories by Mojaffor Hossain in May.

These literary gatherings underscore BRAC Bank's commitment to fostering a culture of reading and appreciation for literature, enhancing community and understanding through the power of storytelling.

 

