BRAC Bank, Daffodil International University partner to advance women entrepreneurship

BRAC Bank and Daffodil International University have joined hands to run a comprehensive Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme aimed at helping grassroots women entrepreneurs become successful in business.

The two organisations have partnered for the intensive training programme styled''Uddokta 101' is a targeted certification course for aspiring women entrepreneurs with at least one year of business experience, reads a press release.

The programme will facilitate promising women business owners in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand their businesses.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank; and Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Daffodil International University; signed a partnership agreement at the university campus on January 24, 2024.

From BRAC Bank, Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications; Jakirul Islam, Head of Strategic Partnership and Digital Financial services; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; Md Kayser Hasan, Senior Manager, Business Transformation & Product, were present.

From Daffodil International University, Professor Dr. S.M. Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Professor Dr. Mostafa Kamal, Dean, Academic Affairs; Professor Dr. Mohammed Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business & Entrepreneurship; and Dr. Mohammed Nadir Bin Ali, Registrar, were present.

In the three-month-long training session, the aspiring entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plans, record keeping, accounting, taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and important aspects of business management.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME, BRAC Bank, expressed, "BRAC Bank has always been proactive in nurturing SMEs in Bangladesh. With this accelerator programme, we aim to help SMEs and women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want rising businesswomen to use this course best to realize their entrepreneurial dreams. We have a plan to scale up this initiative and reach out to far-flung areas of the country."

Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor of Daffodil International University, expressed, "We think this collaboration will benefit the up-and-coming entrepreneurs to shine in business. We have prepared a comprehensive module that will provide the necessary skillsets required to run a business in today's world. We thank BRAC Bank for making Daffodil International University a knowledge partner of the initiative. We are proud to be part to this initiative that will be fulfilling and empowering to the women of this country."